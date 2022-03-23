Subscribe Today
New episode of Law on Trial: Former Chief Justice Frank Clarke interview and the curious case of the Bewley’s windows

The latest episode of the Business Post’s legal affairs podcast also features Fiona Carroll on removing obsolete laws from the statute books

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
23rd March, 2022
New episode of Law on Trial: Former Chief Justice Frank Clarke interview and the curious case of the Bewley’s windows

Welcome to the second series of the legal affairs podcast from the Business Post, in which hosts Peter Leonard, barrister, and Mark Tottenham, barrister and editor of Decisis.ie, are joined by Catherine Sanz, legal correspondent of the Business Post, to shine a light on legal topics and court cases, as well as conducting interviews with figures from the legal world.

In the new episode, Frank Clarke, senior counsel and former Chief Justice, discusses the legal system after his term in office and Fiona Carroll, a solicitor who is leading the Law Reform Commission’s Statute Law Revision Programme (SLRP), explains why more than 3,000 obsolete laws face removal from Irish statute books.

Plus: when is a window not a window? A court case taken by developer Johnny Ronan’s real estate group in connection with Dublin's Bewley's cafe and its Harry Clarke windows is explored.

Law on Trial is sponsored by EY Law Ireland.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

