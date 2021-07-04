Subscribe Today
Judge wants review of ‘systemic’ delays in challenges against planning decisions

Mr Justice Richard Humphreys says current system does not deliver ‘urgency’ needed to speed up planning objections through courts

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
4th July, 2021
A recent decision to award planning to Glanbia Ireland, pictured, for a €150 million continental cheese plant in Belview, Co Kilkenny, has caused controversy. Picture: Dylan Vaughan

A High Court judge has called for an overhaul of the judicial review system to address what he termed “systemic” delays in resolving legal challenges against planning decisions.

In his ruling on An Taisce’s application to appeal the result of a judicial review against An Bord Pleanála’s decision to grant planning permission for a large cheese plant, Mr Justice Richard Humphreys said the current system does not deliver the “urgency” required to expedite...

