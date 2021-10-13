Increased funds for victims who need legal advice ‘a drop in the ocean of what’s needed’
The justice budget included a €13 million package to help tackle domestic, sexual and gender based violence and victims of crime
Human rights groups have praised the allocation of increased funds to help victims of sexual violence as well as those who required legal advice but warned that the money will be a “drop in the ocean” compared to what is needed.
Heather Humpreys, the Minister for Justice, announced an additional €145 million allocated for the justice sector in the budget announcement. She said the boost represented a 5.3 per cent increase on last...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Law on Trial: listen to the third episode of the Business Post’s new legal affairs podcast
Paul Tweed interviewed; the Britney Spears conservatorship examined; and the panel assess the continuing merits of swearing an oath on the Bible
Kilkenny case ‘little better than vexatious’, court told
Tenant says proposed work would mean covering shop in scaffolding and hurt the business provided by ‘busloads of American tourists’
Tara O’Halloran questions department’s attitude to husband’s Chinese detention
Businessman Richard O’Halloran has been unable to leave Shanghai since February 2019, and his wife Tara has now asked whether the Department of Foreign Affairs is treating his situation with seriousness
Judge: legal challenges to mother and baby homes report raise ‘significant issues’
Mr Justice Garrett Simons made the comments while agreeing to join the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) as amicus curiae to two judicial reviews being taken by survivors