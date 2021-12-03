Subscribe Today
Former Chief Justice returns to private practice less than two months after retiring

Frank Clarke’s Law Library profile states he will work in arbitration

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
3rd December, 2021
Frank Clarke retired just days short of his 70th birthday in October after four years in the role of Chief Justice. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Frank Clarke, the former Chief Justice, has returned to private practice less than two months after retiring, with a Law Library profile that states he will work in arbitration.

The move makes Clarke the first ever Chief Justice of Ireland to return to practice as a barrister following retirement. He retired a couple days before his 70th birthday in October after four years in the role of Chief Justice, a position with a salary of...

