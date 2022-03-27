Foot Locker accused of using ‘economic muscle’ to avoid paying rent

Foot Locker is trying to use its “economic muscle” to avoid paying rent owed to its landlord during pandemic-related shutdowns, the Court of Appeal has heard.

The sportswear retailer is attempting to overturn a High Court order made last year relating to rent owed during the Covid-19 pandemic. It argued that the lease for its Grafton Street store was partially frustrated as a result of closures during the restrictions on retailers’ trading.

...