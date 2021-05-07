Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

FBD should pay more of publicans’ legal costs, says Central Bank

Pub groups mounted a landmark legal challenge against the insurer last year over compensation for losses due to the pandemic

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
7th May, 2021
FBD should pay more of publicans’ legal costs, says Central Bank
The Commercial Court has ruled that the publicans were entitled to compensation for losses arising from the Covid-19 pandemic as cover was provided under their insurance policy with FBD

The Central Bank of Ireland has told FBD it believes the insurer should pay more of the costs incurred by publicans who mounted a landmark legal challenge against FBD last year.

The Commercial Court earlier this year ruled that the publicans were entitled to compensation for losses arising from the Covid-19 pandemic as cover was provided under their insurance policy with FBD.

In a subsequent ruling on costs Justice Denis McDonald found that that the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Sunday Independent said it dropped Eoghan Harris as a columnist after it discovered his involvement with an anonymous Twitter account. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Twitter was threatened with legal action if owner of account used by Eoghan Harris was not disclosed

Legal Róisín Burke 6 hours ago
Lynn Boylan, the Sinn Féin Senator, said Hap was paid directly to a landlord by a local authority and so should not be treated as income. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Sinn Féin bill seeks to exclude Hap from income calculations for civil legal aid

Legal Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 23 hours ago
The policy aims to encourage those who brief the bar to make a conscious effort to aim for the fair distribution of briefs

Bar Council acts to minimise gender bias in law practices

Legal Rosanna Cooney 3 days ago
Eileen Hyland died of metastatic follicular thyroid cancer in May 2017, a year after being diagnosed

Settlement over death will see cancer patients get life-saving treatment

Legal Rosanna Cooney 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1