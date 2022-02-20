DCC calls on Ronan group to drop ‘moot’ case over Pigeon House tender

A lawsuit being taken by Johnny Ronan’s real estate group over the redevelopment of land in Dublin 4 is “moot” because a tender process for the project has collapsed, Dublin City Council has argued in court filings.

Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE) launched judicial review proceedings against the council last August over the legality of a tender process to acquire and redevelop nearly nine acres in Dublin 4, including the old Pigeon...