Court of Appeal: Airbnb must share details of Austrian homeowners

The homesharing platform has failed to overturn a ruling forcing it to give the Austrian tax authorities details of the owners of 365 properties on its site

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
15th August, 2021
Airbnb has been asked by the Austrian tax authority to provide the names and addresses of hosts of 365 Airbnb properties in Austria, and the hosts’ dates of birth in 2015.

Airbnb has been ordered to hand over the details of property owners as part of a crackdown on alleged tax evasion in Austria, after a ruling by the Irish Court of Appeal.

The homesharing platform failed to overturn a ruling requiring it to provide the addresses and dates of birth of owners of 365 Austrian properties on the site.

Ms Justice Caroline Costello said that the request for the information from the Austrian tax authorities was...

