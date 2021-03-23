Commercial Court is hearing more international cases worth billions of euro
Mr Justice Barniville said the court would see a further increase in such cases as a result of Brexit
The Commercial Court is increasingly dealing with international and multinational cases worth billions of euro, Mr David Justice Barniville, the head of the court, has said. And there were likely to be more cases with a significant international dimension following Brexit, he warned.
“We routinely now hear cases where the value of the claims or the value of the case, exceeds several billions,” Judge Barniville said.
International cases appearing before the Commercial Court...
