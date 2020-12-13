Subscribe Today
Cherrywood partnership sues Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council

The legal proceedings relate to the funding of €57m in public infrastructure

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
13th December, 2020
The €57 million investment in the Cherrywood area by Hines King Street has created 5.5 kilometres of new roads, pathways and cycle ways.

Hines King Street has filed High Court proceedings against Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council over a dispute related to the funding of €57 million-worth of public infrastructure, the Business Post understands.

Hines, the property developer, and King Street Capital, the private equity fund, are the partnership behind the Cherrywood strategic development zone (SDZ) project in Dublin.

The project aims to deliver more than 7,700 new homes, which will accommodate a population of 25,000 people...

