Cherrywood partnership sues Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council

Hines King Street has filed High Court proceedings against Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council over a dispute related to the funding of €57 million-worth of public infrastructure, the Business Post understands.

Hines, the property developer, and King Street Capital, the private equity fund, are the partnership behind the Cherrywood strategic development zone (SDZ) project in Dublin.

The project aims to deliver more than 7,700 new homes, which will accommodate a population of 25,000 people...