Can Ireland For Law sell the state as a global litigation destination?

In a promotional video on a glossy website called IrelandForLaw.com, Helen McEntee, the Minister for Justice, evangelises on the reasons why international businesses should look to Ireland for their legal needs.

Inter-spliced with drone footage of Dublin Port, Sandymount Strand, the river Liffey and the Dart, McEntee says Ireland is one of the “most open” economies in the world. “We have a strong rule of law tradition, a respected judiciary and a deep pool...