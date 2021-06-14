Subscribe Today
Barristers earn a ‘ridiculous’ €25 a day to appear at court

The Bar of Ireland ‘gravely concerned’ that lack of pay restoration for those working in criminal law is leading to a dangerous flight of talent

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
14th June, 2021
The Bar of Ireland has released figures revealing that two-thirds of barristers who practise criminal law leave within the first six years of their career. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

It is “ridiculous” that the government is promoting policies of law and order and access to justice while barristers are earning as little as €25 a day, the body representing barristers in Ireland has claimed.

The Bar of Ireland has released figures revealing that two-thirds of barristers who practise criminal law leave within the first six years of their career, leading to “grave concerns” of a future dearth of expertise and personnel....

