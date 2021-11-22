AIB pursues Ring and McGrattan for borrowings amount ‘due’
Bank lodges High Court proceedings to get summary judgement on sum
Nial Ring, the Dublin city councillor, and his business partner Liam McGrattan are being pursued by AIB over monies it claims are due in borrowings.
AIB lodged High Court proceedings last week seeking summary judgement on loans of an unknown amount. The matter is now to go to mediation, according to court filings.
When contacted several times last week Ring did not return calls, while McGrattan said that he was not aware of the proceedings...
