Agreement paves way for potential deal between Ronan Group and Colony Capital

The two developers were warned last month in the High Court that they could not ‘fight out their war on affidavit’, as allegations piled up in a €1bn development dispute

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
28th November, 2021
Johnny Ronan: his Ronan Group Real Estate has signed an agreement to resolve two injunctions it had taken against Colony Capital. Picture: Tony Gavin

Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE) is hopeful of reaching an agreement with other parties in a €1 billion dispute which would allow work to progress on three planned developments.

The High Court heard last week that RGRE had signed an agreement to resolve two injunctions it had taken against Colony Capital to prevent it from selling its stake in the Dublin developments, worth an estimated €1 billion, to Fortress Investment Group, a US-based investment management...

