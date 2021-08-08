Subscribe Today
Return to opulence

Amy Heffernan
8th August, 2021
Return to opulence
Fashion designers including Alberta Ferretti have embraced a new, more hedonistic mood

With little cause for celebration or occasion to dress up over the past year or so, fashion experts are foreseeing a post-pandemic age full of glory, optimism and a whole new wardrobe to match

Fashion designers are, in some ways, anthropologists. They concern themselves with human behaviour, studying cultures and societies, both past and present, in an attempt to anticipate how exactly our wardrobes should signal who we are and, perhaps more importantly,...

