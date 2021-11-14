Subscribe Today
Log In

Irish Tatler

Let’s Get Lascivious

A sensuality has returned to fashion this season. Embrace it, says Amy Heffernan.

Amy Heffernan
14th November, 2021
9
Givenchy: fashion is experiencing a sexual reawakening

Fashion is experiencing a sexual reawakening. Sex — and the idea of sexuality — has re-entered designers’ collective consciousness after what feels like an eternity of prudent, less-is-more dressing, the duvet-like volumes of the post-#MeToo era and most recently, a loungewear-clad pandemic. Having had 18 months to stew on what women will want to wear, it seems one of the main preoccupations of the industry’s creative community was our erotic emancipation. Following such a long...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Cashmere chunky polo in navy, by Lucy Nagle: €395

The Thoughtful Shopper

Irish Tatler Amy Heffernan
Secret Bay rainforest retreat

The luxe radar

Irish Tatler Jillian Bolger
Zimmermann autumn winter ‘21

How to do partywear now

Irish Tatler Annmarie O’Connor
It’s hard to beat the traditional turkey and all the trimmings at Christmas

Precision Dining

Irish Tatler Donal Skehan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1