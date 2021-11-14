Let’s Get Lascivious
A sensuality has returned to fashion this season. Embrace it, says Amy Heffernan.
Fashion is experiencing a sexual reawakening. Sex — and the idea of sexuality — has re-entered designers’ collective consciousness after what feels like an eternity of prudent, less-is-more dressing, the duvet-like volumes of the post-#MeToo era and most recently, a loungewear-clad pandemic. Having had 18 months to stew on what women will want to wear, it seems one of the main preoccupations of the industry’s creative community was our erotic emancipation. Following such a long...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The Thoughtful Shopper
Our curated collection of everyday luxuries that come with a sustainable seal of approval
The luxe radar
With hedonistic hideaways and outrageous adventures, Jillian Bolger’s lined up a feast for intrepid gourmet travellers
How to do partywear now
This year’s party season wardrobe should be flexible, fun and suitably festive, says Annmarie O’Connor
Precision Dining
Donal Skehan shares his step-by-step guide to a stress-free Christmas feast