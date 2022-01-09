In praise of the hellraisers: Lise Hand on the women who shook the system in a style all of their own

On 2 February 1922, a book rolled off the printing presses, published in its entirety for the first time. It was the chronicle of a peripatetic day in the life of Leopold Bloom as he strolled the streets of Dublin city, and as he meandered along the byways of his own interior life.

Ulysses was brought into the world on its author’s 40th birthday, its prior serialisation having already established James Joyce’s work as a literary tour...