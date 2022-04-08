Subscribe Today
Log In

Irish Tatler

Actor Charlie Murphy on returning to Happy Valley, her new sci-fi show and the legacy of Love/Hate

The Wexford actor is anything but predictable, as her upcoming projects prove

Jennifer Gannon
8th April, 2022
Actor Charlie Murphy on returning to Happy Valley, her new sci-fi show and the legacy of Love/Hate

Charlie Murphy may be starring in Halo, the hotly anticipated sci-fi series based on the best-selling video game, but settling down with a console isn’t part of her regular self-care routine. “My partner bought me Crash Bandicoot for Christmas. I used to play it when I was younger but that’s about the extent of it!” she laughs.

The thirty-three-year-old Wexford native has been an integral part of a variety...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Omega’s Seamaster Planet Ocean Ultra Deep sets a new standard for dive watches

Watch trends: the standout models from the world’s biggest watch show reviewed

Irish Tatler Leslie Williams
Gen See is a new range of clean, cruelty-free and vegan-friendly make-up

The thoughtful beauty shopper: honey-infused haircare, cruelty-free colour and L’Occitane’s eco refills

Irish Tatler Brenda McCormick
The Garden Kitchen by Clive Christian Furniture reflects their signature craftsmanship and brand’s expertise in marquetry

The Luxe Radar: the best luxury kitchen gadgets to buy now

Irish Tatler Jillian Bolger
Seamas O’Reilly claimed to have read Brendan Behan’s Borstal Boy, among other great Irish novels, but others were less convinced

Seamas O’Reilly: ‘Having long thought that I’d read Borstal Boy as a child, I picked it up recently to discover I never had’

Irish Tatler Séamas O’Reilly

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1