The pensions problem: who will pay for our next rainy day?
The social insurance fund was running out of money even before it was used to pay for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment – but raising the pension age is an issue few parties want to confront
There are 21,000 people who have an extra reason to look forward to 2021. They are those turning 66 who, all going to plan, should have had to work an extra year or sign on for the dole before qualifying for the state pension.
Instead, the pension age became a general election issue and now the coalition government is going to pass new legislation this month to stop it increasing to 67 on January 1.
According to figures from Heather...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Pregnant McEntee to make political history
The Minister for Justice will become the first cabinet member to give birth while in office
Bill aims to end ‘scandal’ of sole trader liability for staff layoffs
Fine Gael senator Paddy Burke is bringing forward the bill to stop SME owners losing family homes to cover redundancy payments
Minister to give residency permits to 17,000 migrants
Scheme to help long-term undocumented people, including 3,000 children, has strong ministerial support
Indecon comes out on top with state contracts worth €1.6m
The consultancy firm has advised five government departments in the past two years