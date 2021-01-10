Subscribe Today
Noonan warned against spending spree in his final budget

Former finance minster told cabinet colleagues in Budget 2016 memo ‘we should not repeat the policy errors of the last decade’

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
10th January, 2021
Paschal Donohoe and his predecessor as minister for finance, Michael Noonan Pic: PA

Michael Noonan warned his fellow ministers against engaging in a spending spree in his final budget before the 2016 general election, newly released cabinet papers show.

The Fine Gael-Labour coalition was facing an electorate that was weary of spending cuts, property taxes and water charges as it prepared to announce Budget 2016.

Cabinet papers obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, show that Noonan, the minister for finance at the time, told cabinet colleagues that it was...

