Noonan warned against spending spree in his final budget
Former finance minster told cabinet colleagues in Budget 2016 memo ‘we should not repeat the policy errors of the last decade’
Michael Noonan warned his fellow ministers against engaging in a spending spree in his final budget before the 2016 general election, newly released cabinet papers show.
The Fine Gael-Labour coalition was facing an electorate that was weary of spending cuts, property taxes and water charges as it prepared to announce Budget 2016.
Cabinet papers obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, show that Noonan, the minister for finance at the time, told cabinet colleagues that it was...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Cost of lockdown payment supports could rise to €3.5bn
The latest level 5 lockdown could last till March after the recent surge in Covid-19 cases
Planners step lightly to avoid strife over Civil War centenary events
Proposals to defuse thorny issues include having the official commemoration on a neutral date and marking particular events locally
Analysis: Public’s patience with tight lockdown will be tested if vaccine rollout is not swift
Taoiseach and Tánaiste appeared to understand that their political futures depend on the success of the vaccine programme as tough new restrictions were announced
Alan Kelly interview: ‘All politicians say they don’t look at polls, but they’re telling lies’
The Labour leader is unfazed by his party’s current low support, and feels 2021 will belong to those who can seize the moment