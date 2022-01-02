Multiple sessions being considered to make Dáil more family-friendly
Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl also hopes to see the Dáil chamber made accessible to female TDs who want to nurse their infants at work
The Ceann Comhairle is “actively looking” at the prospect of multiple Dáil sessions occurring at the same time, in an effort to condense working hours in Leinster House and make it a more family-friendly environment.
Speaking to the Business Post, Seán Ó Fearghaíl said he was determined to make Leinster House a more family-friendly work environment, and simultaneous Dáil sessions were one way to prevent late working hours....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Taoiseach refuses to rule out coalition with SF
But Micheál Martin claims the opposition party’s policies lack credibility and will ‘cripple the enterprise base of the economy’
Senior public servants’ pension top-ups could be snipped by expenditure minister
‘Uniquely Irish’ benefit of up to ten years of free pension service for those who join later in their career is under review
Varadkar pledges ‘targeted’ support for hospitality sector
Tánaiste also asked about Business Post story on Dublin house prices rising 25% by 2028 at Leaders’ Questions
Poll: Voters say no to new flag and anthem in a united Ireland
New Business Post/Red C poll reveals stark divisions on compromises that Irish unity might entail, with only 41% of respondents willing to pay higher taxes as a result