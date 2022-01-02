Multiple sessions being considered to make Dáil more family-friendly

The Ceann Comhairle is “actively looking” at the prospect of multiple Dáil sessions occurring at the same time, in an effort to condense working hours in Leinster House and make it a more family-friendly environment.

Speaking to the Business Post, Seán Ó Fearghaíl said he was determined to make Leinster House a more family-friendly work environment, and simultaneous Dáil sessions were one way to prevent late working hours....