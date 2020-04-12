Sunday April 12, 2020
Martin sees opportunity in a crisis

FF leader says he wants to push for real change in health, housing and climate issues – with pandemic providing the rocket fuel

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
12th April, 2020
Micheál Martin can see a major change on the horizon after the country comes out of the Covid-19 crisis

Covid-19 is a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to transform the country, Micheál Martin has said.

It’s a big statement for someone who has been in politics for four decades and knows just how difficult change is to achieve.

The joint framework document drawn up by the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael negotiating teams is targeting big shifts in three policy areas where little progress has been made to date – health,...

