Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

Limiting applicants to top Department of Finance job ‘brings us back to the bad old days’

Government ‘intent on producing its own version of Reeling in the Years’ by not opening applications to those outside the civil service, according to Ged Nash

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
19th April, 2021
Limiting applicants to top Department of Finance job ‘brings us back to the bad old days’
Ged Nash, the Labour Party finance spokesman, said the practice of open competition for senior posts has been established for a decade. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Limiting applications for the job of running the Department of Finance to internal candidates would represent a return to the “nod and wink” culture of the past, the government has been warned.

The Business Post revealed on Sunday that the €212,000 a year position of secretary general of the department will be restricted to civil service candidates and will not be open to the public....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Neale Richmond argues that Ireland should remain an independent republic with a directly-elected president as head of state as currently exists

FG’s Richmond says a Commonwealth return would represent an olive branch to unionists

Home Aiden Corkery 1 day ago
Robert Watt, the acting secretary general of the Department of Health, looks set to be appointed to the position on a permanent basis

Top civil servants in line for almost €40,000 pay raise each next year

Home Aiden Corkery 1 day ago
Robert Watt’s take-home pay as secretary general of the Department of Health is set to rise to €292,000. Picture: Collins Dublin/Gareth Chaney

Waging a war over Watt’s worth: The appointment that has split Irish politics

Home Aiden Corkery 1 day ago
Micheál Martin said the government’s National Economic Plan was being worked on by the cabinet sub-committee on economic recovery

Martin promises stimulus plan for hospitality sector

Home Michael Brennan 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1