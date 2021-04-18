Subscribe Today
No candidates outside civil service in frame for top post at Deptartment of Finance

Finance chief will be confined to civil service personnel as it is a ‘level one’ role, says government spokeswoman

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
18th April, 2021
Derek Moran, the current secretary general, announced in February that he is to leave the post when his seven-year term ends in the summer.

Candidates from outside the civil service will not be allowed to apply for the job of running the Department of Finance, the Business Post has learned.

