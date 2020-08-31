Monday August 31, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Irish government looks to increase its presence in London

The State is also seeking to open a consulate in the north of England and enhance relations with devolved administrations in Edinburgh and Cardiff

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
31st August, 2020
President Michael D Higgins and Prince Charles at the Irish embassy in London, where the state recently paid out €2.9million to repair the roof. Picture: Malcolm McNally/Photocall

The government has begun a review of its accommodation needs in London as it gears up to increase its presence in the British capital following Brexit.

The coalition is concerned that the UK’s departure from the EU has removed a major platform for engaging with British diplomats, with the new programme for government committing it to undertaking a strategic review of British-Irish relations in order to maintain and improve links.

The state recently...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

How Phil Hogan – Fine Gael’s great fixer – lost his magic touch

After a stellar four-decade career in politics, Hogan made such a spectacular misstep that even his closest allies abandoned him to his fate

Aiden Corkery | 1 day ago

Pat Rabbitte: The public don’t have a taste for blood – they’re hungry for leadership

Anger over Phil Hogan’s actions is absolutely justifiable, but his ousting from Europe makes our situation worse, not better

Pat Rabbitte | 1 day ago

Coveney favourite for Europe as government seeks strong portfolio

* Government under pressure to name Hogan’s replacement quickly, but there is no guarantee that Ireland will get trade portfolio again

Aiden Corkery | 1 day ago