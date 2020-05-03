Sunday May 3, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Extraordinary times bring extraordinary support for the government

Fine Gael’s support remains steady, while Fianna Fáil is seeing a worrying decline

3rd May, 2020
Micheál Martin‘s Fianna Fáil has fell to just 14% in the latest poll

The public approval for the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis continues to underpin very strong party support for Fine Gael in our most recent poll, but is potentially worrying for Fianna Fáil in the short term.

Fine Gael sees its support remain steady this month, with a small further gain to 35 per cent after...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

State wants to treble number of apartment dwellers

Apartments fit official policy of having “compact” growth of towns and cities and produce less emissions

Michael Brennan | 9 hours ago

‘Ultimately, nobody will pay anybody, and that’s the killer. Then everything stops'

With homebuyers‘ mortgage approvals falling by the wayside, tourism facing a disastrous summer and very little business being done elsewhere, anxiety is growing among the public – and the politicians

Aiden Corkery | 9 hours ago

State could face surge of Covid-19 legal challenges

State Claims Agency founder is ‘alarmed’ at potential for state to be sued over its handling of pandemic

Michael Brennan | 9 hours ago