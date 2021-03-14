Subscribe Today
Coalition consults AG on ‘difficult and complicated’ PUP redundancy issue

Employees who spent up to a year on state support can’t count it as part of their service if they lose their jobs when the pandemic ends

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
14th March, 2021
The government has sought legal advice from Paul Gallagher, the Attorney General

The government has sought legal advice from Paul Gallagher, the Attorney General, about how to prevent tens of thousands of workers on the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) from losing out on redundancy payments.

Under the state’s employment laws, all workers are legally entitled to two weeks’ pay per year of service from their employers if they are made redundant, up to a maximum of €600 a week.

But workers who have spent...

