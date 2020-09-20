Sunday September 20, 2020
Capital gains tax cut unlikely in budget as Greens ‘don’t like it’

FF had wanted to reduce rate from 33% to 25% over five years, while FG had promised to review the levy

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
20th September, 2020
The Green Party are said to be opposed to the capital gains cut that Fine Gael want

The prospect of a cut in capital gains tax in the budget now appears remote amid opposition to the move from the Green Party.

Fianna Fáil had promised to reduce the rate of capital gains tax from 33 per cent to 25 per cent over five years during the general election campaign, while Fine Gael had promised to review the rate.

Both parties managed to get a commitment to “review capital gains tax rates in...

