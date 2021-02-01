Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

Analysis: Why the Government is reluctant to impose 14-day quarantine

Politicians doubt Ireland’s ability to function as an island economy and have stopped short of Australia-style travel restrictions, for now

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
1st February, 2021
Analysis: Why the Government is reluctant to impose 14-day quarantine
Ministers believe the prospect of garda checkpoints at the entrances to the airports will deter many would-be travellers. Picture: Rollingnews

One Government minister recently told me of his fears of a public backlash against the mandatory quarantine system that is going to be introduced.

Only passengers coming from high risk countries from such as Brazil or South Africa, or those without a negative Covid-test, will have to quarantine in hotels for 14 days. All others will be required to undertake a mandatory 14-day quarantine in their own home.

The minister told me that keeping out more...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Simon Coveney took part in a frantic round of phone calls with the European Commission and the British government on Friday night. Picture: RollingNews

Government scrambles to contain fallout from Brussels’ border blunder

Home Aiden Corkery 2 days ago
Una Power, the cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown council, said she remains opposed to Ceta and was disillusioned to think that most of the party’s TDs would vote for it

Key figures could leave Greens over Ceta deal

Home Aiden Corkery 2 days ago
The Fianna Fáil party, on his tenth anniversary as leader, is the standout performer in this latest Red C poll with a four-point rise to 16 per cent

A welcome boost for embattled Martin as FF sees support rise by four points

Home Michael Brennan 2 days ago
Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan at the post cabinet press briefing in Government Buildings,Dublin. Picture:Julien Behal

Richard Colwell: FF benefits from public approval of virus restrictions

Home Richard Colwell 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1