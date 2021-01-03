Alan Kelly interview: ‘All politicians say they don’t look at polls, but they’re telling lies’

Every evening, Alan Kelly phones his wife and two children from Leinster House, and his politics-mad daughter peppers him with questions about what he did that day. These updates are bookended by a more in-depth account once the Labour leader arrives at his home in Portroe in north Tipperary at the end of the week.

Such is her interest in her dad’s job that the ten-year-old has even adapted her father’s famous nickname of AK-47...