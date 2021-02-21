Subscribe Today
Log In

Investing

The gender investment gap: why do women fall behind on money matters?

Many women feel locked out of the investment game due to stereotyping and historical factors. Could that be about to change?

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
21st February, 2021
The gender investment gap: why do women fall behind on money matters?
Mary Doherty of Red Dog Design: Only women financial advisers ‘understand that I am being pulled in all directions’ Pic: Fergal Phillips

Mary Doherty knew early on in her career that she wanted to be happy and financially secure in retirement.

“I didn't want to give up a large part of my adult life to my work, which I basically have done, and then in the future not get the benefits of that,” said the founder of Red Dog, one of Ireland’s most successful design and branding agencies.

Doherty started investing in 1993,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1