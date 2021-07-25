Central Bank: Ireland could face property ‘fire sale’
New report cites a need to explore possible policy interventions for indebted funds that hold €13.6 billion worth of real estate
The Irish real estate sector is susceptible to a “fire sale” of property due to international funds that control billions of euro worth of homes and offices carrying significant levels of debt that may not be paid on time.
A research paper published by the Central Bank said large property funds in Ireland with more than €13.6 billion in assets face narrow timeframes to start repaying borrowed cash, which could spark a “fire...
