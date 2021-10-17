Insurer pulls out of Irish market after Central Bank intervention
Zavarovalnica Sava is leaving the Irish market after the CBI said it was liable for business interruption claims stemming from the pandemic
An insurance company stopped writing business and pulled out of the Irish market after the Central Bank of Ireland informed it that it was liable for business interruption claims stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Business Post has learned.
Zavarovalnica Sava, a major Slovenian insurer, stopped writing new business in Ireland earlier this year and has now begun pulling out of the market entirely, according to several sources.
The development represents another blow...
