Insurance Ireland could be stripped of key claims history database

Competition watchdog has recommended that the Insurance Link database be transferred from the lobby group to an ‘independent body’

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
10th January, 2021
Senior government ministers are to consider stripping responsibility for a key claims history database from the Insurance Ireland lobby group, in line with the recommendation of the state competition watchdog.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) recently published a study into the country’s public liability insurance market, which found that premiums had increased by an average of 15 to 20 per cent over the past three years.

The watchdog found there was a lack...

