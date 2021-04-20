Subscribe Today
Log In

Insurance

Insurance companies which cut Covid-19 supports from payouts ‘must return money to state’

Minister Seán Fleming says government payments were made to help businesses struggling through pandemic, not to reduce liability of insurers

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
20th April, 2021
Insurance companies which cut Covid-19 supports from payouts ‘must return money to state’
FBD Insurance is seeking to strip thousands of euro from awards made to struggling businesses by withholding the value of government supports such as Covid-19 wage subsidy schemes and rates waivers. Photo: Getty

Insurance companies deducting the value of government supports from payouts to businesses have been told they must return the money to the state and that they will not be “left off the hook” for failing to do so.

The Business Post revealed earlier this month that FBD Insurance was seeking to strip thousands of euro from awards made to struggling businesses by withholding the value of government supports such as Covid-19 wage subsidy...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Fresh legal action against insurers has been launched, following the success of cases taken by pubs including Lemon &amp; Duke in Dublin. Picture: RollingNews

Insurers facing new round of legal action as more businesses sue over Covid

Insurance Peter O'Dwyer 2 days ago
FBD: there was talk of a potential takeover of the insurer last week

Company Watch: Norwegian insurer dampens FBD takeover speculation

Insurance Peter O'Dwyer 2 days ago
To date, FBD has paid out €10 million in interim payments since the High Court’s ruling in February after 94 per cent of its public house policyholders notified claims

FBD seeks to deduct value of pandemic state supports from payouts

Insurance Peter O'Dwyer 1 week ago
Derville Rowland, the director of financial conduct at the Central Bank of Ireland, has said that the regulator is undertaking a review of business interruption insurance policies through a “system-wide supervisory examination”. Picture: Jason Clarke

Central Bank says it is carrying out wide-ranging review of business interruption policies

Insurance Peter O'Dwyer 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1