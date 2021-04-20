Insurance companies which cut Covid-19 supports from payouts ‘must return money to state’
Minister Seán Fleming says government payments were made to help businesses struggling through pandemic, not to reduce liability of insurers
Insurance companies deducting the value of government supports from payouts to businesses have been told they must return the money to the state and that they will not be “left off the hook” for failing to do so.
The Business Post revealed earlier this month that FBD Insurance was seeking to strip thousands of euro from awards made to struggling businesses by withholding the value of government supports such as Covid-19 wage subsidy...
