Injury claims system needs questioning: assessment board boss
Database shows majority of cases are going through costly litigation just to arrive at a similar outcome as those processed by the state body
Ireland’s entire infrastructure for handling personal injury claims needs to be questioned in light of the findings of recent reports, the head of the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) has said
Rosalind Carroll, the board’s chief executive, said the cost and length of time it took to settle claims through the courts compared to pursuing a case through PIAB showed that significant reform was needed.
The first two iterations of the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Central Bank says it may look to extend pandemic insurance decisions to more businesses
The regulator will assess judgments on pandemic business interruption claims to see if they can be used to benefit customers more widely
Central Bank ‘sitting idly by’ while publicans risk all in Covid insurance court cases
Galway pub owner says rules on test cases must change to protect plaintiffs and bring clarity for thousands of others similarly affected
Central Bank under pressure to adopt more proactive approach to Covid-19 insurance claims
Regulator says it expects insurers to pay the ‘reasonable costs’ of policyholders in agreed test cases, but has not defined what it considers these to be
Insurance companies which cut Covid-19 supports from payouts ‘must return money to state’
Minister Seán Fleming says government payments were made to help businesses struggling through pandemic, not to reduce liability of insurers