Injury claims system needs questioning: assessment board boss

Database shows majority of cases are going through costly litigation just to arrive at a similar outcome as those processed by the state body

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
9th May, 2021
Rosalind Carroll: the cost and length of time it took to settle claims through the courts compared to pursuing a case through PIAB showed that significant reform was needed

Ireland’s entire infrastructure for handling personal injury claims needs to be questioned in light of the findings of recent reports, the head of the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) has said

Rosalind Carroll, the board’s chief executive, said the cost and length of time it took to settle claims through the courts compared to pursuing a case through PIAB showed that significant reform was needed.

The first two iterations of the...

