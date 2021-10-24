FBD told to pay pubs thousands in compensation over claims delay

FBD has been forced to pay tens of thousands of euro to hundreds of publicans across the country in a further blow to its original stance of denying hard-pressed business owners cover for losses arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The insurer wrote to affected businesses late last week relaying the findings of the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman (FSPO) following complaints made against it over its handling of business interruption (BI) claims stemming from the...