FBD told to pay pubs thousands in compensation over claims delay

Ombudsman said the insurer’s failure to recognise business interruption claims due to Covid-19 lockdown was ‘unreasonable and unjust’

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
24th October, 2021
FBD told to pay pubs thousands in compensation over claims delay
FBD: the insurer will have to pay publicans tens of thousands of euro after the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman ruled that it was too slow to pay out compensation. Picture: Fergal Phillips

FBD has been forced to pay tens of thousands of euro to hundreds of publicans across the country in a further blow to its original stance of denying hard-pressed business owners cover for losses arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The insurer wrote to affected businesses late last week relaying the findings of the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman (FSPO) following complaints made against it over its handling of business interruption (BI) claims stemming from the...

