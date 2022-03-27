Subscribe Today
Insurance

Business insurance market will become more competitive, industry chief says

Pressure is on courts to follow Personal Injuries Assessment Board and ‘slash’ awards, which will encourage market entrants, according to broker

Ellie Donnelly

 @@ellied798
27th March, 2022
Business insurance market will become more competitive, industry chief says
Jonathan Hehir, MD of CFM Group: ‘Irish businesses remain plagued by a dearth of competition in the employer and public liability insurance market’

The business insurance market in Ireland should look “significantly more competitive” in the next two years as new players enter the market, a senior industry figure has said.

Jonathan Hehir, the managing director of CFM Group, a broker, said that if Irish courts follow the lead set by the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB), and cut compensation awards by an average of 50 per cent, it will increase competition in the market.

“While Irish...

