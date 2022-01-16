Public sector workers to seek inflation-busting pay increases
The move comes as the government prepares to accept a recommendation to shorten the working week for many state employees by reversing a previous decision to extend their hours
Public sector workers are to seek inflation-busting pay rises in the next public sector pay deal, having already achieved a shorter working week.
Gardaí are also seeking a shortening of their 40-hour working week by one hour, as part of a wider reduction of working hours for nurses, civil servants and many other public servants.
The wider move has been recommended by an independent review group, but is expected to be accepted by the...
