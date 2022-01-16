Subscribe Today
Industrial relations

Public sector workers to seek inflation-busting pay increases

The move comes as the government prepares to accept a recommendation to shorten the working week for many state employees by reversing a previous decision to extend their hours

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
16th January, 2022
Public sector workers to seek inflation-busting pay increases
The HSE is expected to be unable to recruit many of the 1,700 nurses that will be necessary to replace the additional hours lost from reducing the nursing week from 39 hours to 37.5 hours. Picture: Getty

Public sector workers are to seek inflation-busting pay rises in the next public sector pay deal, having already achieved a shorter working week.

Gardaí are also seeking a shortening of their 40-hour working week by one hour, as part of a wider reduction of working hours for nurses, civil servants and many other public servants.

The wider move has been recommended by an independent review group, but is expected to be accepted by the...

