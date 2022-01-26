Tradeshows being organised to promote Irish residential market to institutional investors
Progress report for the Housing for All plan shows the Department of Finance is on course with plans to organise events for institutional investors ‘to communicate policies and encourage sustainable investment in residential accommodation’
Work is ongoing to organise much-criticised tradeshows events to further institutional investors to the Irish residential market, the latest Housing for All progress report has shown.
Last year, internal state documents released to the Irish Daily Mail showed the Department of Finance would oversee “a roadshow to encourage international capital into Ireland” as part of the cross-departmental Hosing for All plan.
The plan was criticised at the time by Mary Lou...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Capacity for 36,000 homes on state-owned lands in Dublin
A new analysis shows that the Irish state owns 182 hectares of zoned residential land in Dublin city alone
Killian Woods: What exactly is an affordable home and who benefits from the definition?
The government’s home building plan, Housing For All, promises to deliver affordable housing for purchase and rent, but its methodology has been questioned and criticised for linking affordability to market prices instead of income
Productivity in construction has been ‘poor’ — new LDA boss
Cormac O’Rourke says builders ‘continue to execute a traditional site-based approach’ and the LDA will ‘encourage standardisation and modular construction’
Second-hand home prices in Dublin set to rise by 6% ‘at a minimum’ in 2022
‘Extremely low supply’ is linked to continued inflation, according to Lisney