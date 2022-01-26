Subscribe Today
Tradeshows being organised to promote Irish residential market to institutional investors

Progress report for the Housing for All plan shows the Department of Finance is on course with plans to organise events for institutional investors ‘to communicate policies and encourage sustainable investment in residential accommodation’

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
26th January, 2022
During 2021, 30,724 new homes were commenced, which was the highest rate of development since 2008. Picture: Getty

Work is ongoing to organise much-criticised tradeshows events to further institutional investors to the Irish residential market, the latest Housing for All progress report has shown.

Last year, internal state documents released to the Irish Daily Mail showed the Department of Finance would oversee “a roadshow to encourage international capital into Ireland” as part of the cross-departmental Hosing for All plan.

The plan was criticised at the time by Mary Lou...

