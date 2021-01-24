Surge in loan applications to state building finance agency
Home Building Finance Ireland had created €200 million fund to replace banks in response to pandemic
The state’s building finance agency has recorded a surge in loan applications and approvals, with more than half of its €730 million funding already committed.
Home Building Finance Ireland (HBFI) committed €395 million from its overall capital at the end of 2020 to fund construction across the country, a 265 per cent increase on the previous year.
HBFI, which was set up two years ago to make cheap loans available to developers, changed its mandate...
