Surge in loan applications to state building finance agency

The state’s building finance agency has recorded a surge in loan applications and approvals, with more than half of its €730 million funding already committed.

Home Building Finance Ireland (HBFI) committed €395 million from its overall capital at the end of 2020 to fund construction across the country, a 265 per cent increase on the previous year.

HBFI, which was set up two years ago to make cheap loans available to developers, changed its mandate...