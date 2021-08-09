Subscribe Today
Supply of rental properties hits ‘extraordinary’ low

Shortage of supply pushes national average rent up to €1,477, an increase of 5.6 per cent compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
9th August, 2021
On August 1, there were only 2,455 properties available to rent across the country, with 1,666 listed in Dublin. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The supply of rental accommodation in Ireland has hit an ‘extraordinary’ low, with fewer than 800 properties available outside Dublin, according to data released by Daft.ie, the property listings website.

The shortage of supply has pushed the national average rent up to €1,477, an increase of 5.6 per cent compared to the second quarter of 2020.

On August 1, there were only 2,455 homes available to rent across the country, with 1,666 listed in Dublin.

