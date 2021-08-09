Supply of rental properties hits ‘extraordinary’ low

The supply of rental accommodation in Ireland has hit an ‘extraordinary’ low, with fewer than 800 properties available outside Dublin, according to data released by Daft.ie, the property listings website.

The shortage of supply has pushed the national average rent up to €1,477, an increase of 5.6 per cent compared to the second quarter of 2020.

On August 1, there were only 2,455 homes available to rent across the country, with 1,666 listed in Dublin.