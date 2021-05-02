Revamp of Pearse House flats part of €2bn capital plan

The Department of Housing has given approval for the regeneration of the Pearse House flat complex in Dublin, as it continues discussions with Dublin City Council (DCC) on a capital plan for the regeneration of over 6,000 other flats in the city.

The department and the council are attempting to finalise a ten-year capital plan for 99 flat complexes which between them contain over 6,000 homes. The Business Post understands the final bill could be in...