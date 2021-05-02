Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Revamp of Pearse House flats part of €2bn capital plan

Retrofit of flats around Dublin city needed to meet climate change targets

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
2nd May, 2021
Revamp of Pearse House flats part of €2bn capital plan
“This is, of course, the very early stage of that project, but it provides for the redevelopment of of some existing blocks, a total of 75 homes.

The Department of Housing has given approval for the regeneration of the Pearse House flat complex in Dublin, as it continues discussions with Dublin City Council (DCC) on a capital plan for the regeneration of over 6,000 other flats in the city.

The department and the council are attempting to finalise a ten-year capital plan for 99 flat complexes which between them contain over 6,000 homes. The Business Post understands the final bill could be in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Mullen Park estate in Maynooth in Co Kildare had been marketing new homes on the estate to private buyers since last year, with around 35 sold so far

Global property investment firm buys most of 170-home estate in Kildare

Housing Michael Brennan 5 hours ago
Wexford: the county’s independent TD Verona Murphy has said that county development plans will have to be redrafted to take account of the relaxation of rules

Coalition relaxes housing density planning rules on urban sites

Housing Michael Brennan 5 hours ago
The state’s own social housing construction has all but ground to a halt. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Cian O’Callaghan: State’s over-reliance on leasing to address social housing crisis is dangerous

Housing Cian O'Callaghan 1 day ago
‘Speed is needed in the short term as local authorities ramp up new public housing on public land.’ Picture: Getty

David McManus: We need pragmatic housing policy, not Sinn Féin ideology

Housing David McManus 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1