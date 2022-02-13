Subscribe Today
Housing

Property inflation will limit state’s shared equity scheme

A review by this newspaper of new-build homes currently on the market has shown that there is a dearth of properties that will be accessible through the First Home affordable purchase shared equity scheme because market prices already exceed the affordable housing caps

Killian Woods

 Business reporter
13th February, 2022
There is a dearth of properties that will be accessible through the First Home affordable purchase shared equity scheme. Picture: Getty

Rising property prices are threatening to reduce the impact of the government’s shared equity scheme before it has been officially opened for applicants, a new Business Post analysis has found.

A review by this newspaper of new-build homes currently on the market has shown that there is a dearth of properties that will be accessible through the First Home affordable purchase shared equity scheme because market prices already exceed the affordable...

