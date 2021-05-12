Planning board gave green light to 770 co-living spaces through fast-track system in 2020

An Bord Pleanála gave the go-ahead to 770 shared living spaces last year through the fast-track housing system, months before a ministerial order which banned co-living.

The planning board will tomorrow tell the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that it is predicting a rush of planning permissions for the expiring Strategic Housing Development (SHD) system before its provisions end in 2022.

In 2020, the regulator decided on 126 fast-track applications last year through the accelerated SHD...