Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Planning board gave green light to 770 co-living spaces through fast-track system in 2020

An Bord Pleanála to tell Public Accounts Committee it facilitated more than 25,000 housing units through Strategic Housing Development process

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
12th May, 2021
Planning board gave green light to 770 co-living spaces through fast-track system in 2020
An Bord Pleanála gave permission in April to plan for a co-living scheme on the site of Phibsborough shopping centre. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

An Bord Pleanála gave the go-ahead to 770 shared living spaces last year through the fast-track housing system, months before a ministerial order which banned co-living.

The planning board will tomorrow tell the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that it is predicting a rush of planning permissions for the expiring Strategic Housing Development (SHD) system before its provisions end in 2022.

In 2020, the regulator decided on 126 fast-track applications last year through the accelerated SHD...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The board also said the number of legal cases taken against An Bord Pleanála increased from 55 to 83 between 2019 and 2020. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

An Bord Pleanála says it spent €8.2m on legal fees in 2020

Housing Donal MacNamee 3 hours ago
Dr Ronan Lyons, associate professor of economics at Trinity College Dublin, said the trends outside Dublin show the \&#039;ultimate issue in the housing system – a shortage of housing\&#039;. Picture: Getty

Rents rise 7% outside Dublin due to ‘extraordinarily weak’ housing supply

Housing Donal MacNamee 1 day ago
The government has come under pressure since the Business Post reported on the purchase of most of the 170 houses in the Mullen Park development in Maynooth by Round Hill Capital. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Michael Brennan: First-time buyers' frustrations set to continue for some time yet

Housing Michael Brennan 1 day ago
‘There is a world of difference between those who own their own home and those who do not, between those who have security of tenure while renting and those who do not’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Housing crisis is coming home to roost for the government parties

Housing Elaine Byrne 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1