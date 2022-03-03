Subscribe Today
O’Brien faces internal pressure over fears new mica report could add €300m to cost of redress scheme

New report, which recommends higher costs for fixing mica houses, has been opposed by some senior civil servants

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
3rd March, 2022
Costs calculated by the SCSI say construction prices in the region are far higher than allowed under the government’s existing mica scheme. Picture: RollingNews.ie

New estimates for the cost of rebuilding mica-damaged homes in Donegal could add well over a quarter of a billion euro to the cost of the state’s redress scheme, and were fiercely opposed by some officials, the Business Post has learned.

Some officials even attempted to persuade Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, to block the publication of a new report on the issue because of concerns about the significant additional...

