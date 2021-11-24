Number of derelict sites reaches seven-year high
True number likely to be higher as 12 local authorities did not add any sites during 2020
Local authorities last year recorded the highest number of derelict sites since 2013.
A total of 1,548 properties were on the derelict site registers of the state’s 31 local authorities at the end of 2020.
The number has been steadily raising over the past five years and was up from 1,402 in 2019, records compiled by the Department of Housing show.
