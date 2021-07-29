New home completions return to pre-pandemic levels
More than 5,000 new builds were finished in the second quarter of this year, an increase on the same period in 2019
The number of new homes completed in the second quarter of the year has risen above pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).
Some 5,021 new dwellings were built between April and June, an increase of 55.5 per cent on the same period in 2020. It is also a 4.6 per cent increase on the number of completions during the second quarter of 2019 before Covid-19 had struck.
Apartments accounted for 1,333, or more than a...
