Mica blocks problem may be far more widespread than feared

Unpublished report understood to admit that defective blocks are being found in counties that were not previously known about

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
17th April, 2022
A mica-damaged home outside Newtown Cunningham in Co Donegal. Picture: Joe Dunne

The state’s redress scheme for properties built with mica blocks may have to be extended to new counties, with a review finding that the problem may be far more widespread than originally feared, the Business Post has learned.

Senior civil servants have said they believe the extension of the scheme is inevitable, and have admitted that there is currently no way of knowing the cost implications.

The government is drafting legislation...

