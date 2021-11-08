Subscribe Today
Majority of homes in Nama’s pipeline cannot be delivered before 2025

The agency has considerable amounts of land in areas affected most acutely by the shortage of affordable homes including Dublin, Cork, Meath and Wicklow

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
8th November, 2021
Paschal Donohoe said that 14,900 of the 20,000 pipeline could only be built post 2025. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The vast majority of homes in the National Asset Management Agency’s (Nama) 20,000-unit pipeline cannot be delivered before 2025, despite the agency controlling the residential lands for more than a decade.

Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, has said Nama’s 426-hectare portfolio of zoned land with potential for housing would be utilised between now and 2035.

Cian O'Callaghan, the Social Democrats housing spokesman, has said the government and Nama should seek to activate...

