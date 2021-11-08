Majority of homes in Nama’s pipeline cannot be delivered before 2025

The vast majority of homes in the National Asset Management Agency’s (Nama) 20,000-unit pipeline cannot be delivered before 2025, despite the agency controlling the residential lands for more than a decade.

Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, has said Nama’s 426-hectare portfolio of zoned land with potential for housing would be utilised between now and 2035.

Cian O'Callaghan, the Social Democrats housing spokesman, has said the government and Nama should seek to activate...