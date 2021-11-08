Majority of homes in Nama’s pipeline cannot be delivered before 2025
The agency has considerable amounts of land in areas affected most acutely by the shortage of affordable homes including Dublin, Cork, Meath and Wicklow
The vast majority of homes in the National Asset Management Agency’s (Nama) 20,000-unit pipeline cannot be delivered before 2025, despite the agency controlling the residential lands for more than a decade.
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, has said Nama’s 426-hectare portfolio of zoned land with potential for housing would be utilised between now and 2035.
Cian O'Callaghan, the Social Democrats housing spokesman, has said the government and Nama should seek to activate...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Minister considers setting up new state body to deal with mica redress
Authority would form part of the Housing Agency and would be set up specifically to look after parts of the scheme, but internal disagreement still exists over extent of the role it should play
O’Brien introduces new rent cap
The Minister for Housing has got cabinet approval to cap rent increases at 2 per cent per year in rent pressure zones
Derelict site levies of €33,600 owed on Prussia Street site where eviction took place
Dublin City Council say levies for 2020 and 2021 have not yet been paid
Homeless charity to house record number despite construction delays
Homeless people living in temporary tourist accommodation will not be moved onto the street, Peter McVerry Trust has said